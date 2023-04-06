Pfizer RSV vaccine for older adults should be monitored for nervous system condition Guillain-Barre, scientists say

A health worker prepares a flu vaccine shot before administering it to a local resident in Los Angeles, the United States, on Dec. 17, 2022.

People who receive Pfizer 's RSV vaccine for older adults should be monitored for Guillain-Barre syndrome, after two people developed the nervous system disorder after they received the shot, scientists said in clinical trial results published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The scientists concluded the vaccine was effective in preventing lower respiratory tract illness in adults ages 60 and older without any evident safety concerns. But they flagged the Guillain-Barre cases as a potential cause for concern moving forward.

"If RSVpreF vaccine is approved and recommended, these adverse events warrant close monitoring in future studies and with real-world data and postmarketing surveillance," the scientists wrote. The study, which published Wednesday, was supported by Pfizer.

Guillain-Barre syndrome is a rare disorder in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks the nerves. Symptoms can range from brief weakness to paralysis, according to the National Institutes of Health. Most people recover, even from severe cases.

The scientists' call for close monitoring for a possible link between the vaccine and Guillain-Barre echoes the position of the Food and Drug Administration.

The agency has asked Pfizer to include Guillain-Barre as an "important potential risk" of the vaccine and develop a safety study to monitor for potential cases if the shot is approved in May. Pfizer has agreed to conduct a safety study.

The FDA's independent advisors endorsed the vaccine in February, though there was substantial dissent during that meeting. Seven advisors said the safety data was adequate for an approval, while four said it was not and one abstained.

In the New England Journal of Medicine article, the scientists said the two cases occurred in patients who were in an age group that has an increased risk of developing Guillain-Barre. Potential factors other than the vaccine also could have caused the individuals to develop the syndrome, they added.

But the FDA said the agency views the Guillain-Barre cases as possibly related to the vaccine because the patients developed the syndrome shortly after receiving the shot, according to briefing documents published in February. Pfizer concluded that the cases were unrelated, and the clinical trial's data monitoring committee did not identify any safety concerns with the vaccine.