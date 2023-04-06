Ukraine war live updates: Kyiv potentially willing to negotiate on Crimea; Swedish investigators still stumped on Nord Stream sabotage

Kyiv has disclosed a rare willingness to negotiate with Russia — depending on the outcome of its spring offensive, a top advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview.

The discussions would focus on Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow illegally annexed in 2014, and would take place if Ukrainian forces reach Crimea's "administrative border," the official said.

Swedish investigators examining last year's Nord Stream pipeline blast say it remains unclear who was behind the sabotage, but that work on the case is continuing "unconditionally."

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron is in China for a three-day state visit, during which he hopes to dissuade Beijing from supporting Russia in its war in Ukraine, among other things.