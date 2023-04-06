Treasury yields slightly higher as investors track key economic data

At around 2:15 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up by almost 1 basis point at 3.2958% while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose by 1.2 basis points to 3.5667%. Yields move inversely to prices.

U.S. Treasury yields were slightly higher early on Thursday morning as investors assessed recent labor market data in order to gauge the possibility of an upcoming recession.

Yields turned lower on Wednesday after the ADP private payrolls report came in below expectations, signaling a slowdown in hiring in March, while the ISM Services index also showed slower-than-expected growth, adding to recession fears.

Future monetary policy moves remain in focus, with the Federal Reserve continuing to tackle inflation and the aftermath of banking collapses that caused turmoil in bond markets in recent weeks.

The Federal Reserve is next scheduled to meet in early May, and the market is split on whether the central bank will pause or hike rates by a further 25 basis points, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Last week's jobless claims figures are due at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday. Investors will be closely watching Friday's nonfarm payrolls report for further signs that the Fed's monetary policy tightening is beginning to cool the economy.

Auctions will be held Thursday for $60 billion of 4-week Treasury bills and $50 billion of 8-week bills.