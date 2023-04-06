UBS names 6 global 'high-quality' dividend stocks with over 5% yield

UBS just named several "high-quality" dividend-paying stocks with solid earnings that are unlikely to cut their dividends. The stock picks include companies from different regions and sectors, which were selected using quantitative models and further scrutinized by UBS sector analysts. The Swiss bank's analysts found that the U.S. is considered the safest region for dividends, with a low probability of a dividend cut at 6.2%. In a report titled ''Global High-Quality Dividend Stock List," UBS highlighted that all sectors of U.S. stock markets also appear relatively safe in terms of dividend growth prospects. "This quarter, the U.S. is the most preferred region in terms of dividend growth (previously Japan) with a forecast growth rate of 5.4%," the bank's analysts wrote in a note to clients on April 3. But despite that positive outlook on the performance of dividends across various markets, UBS cautioned that its estimates do not take into account crises or market challenges unless they've already affected the stock at a more fundamental level. The table below shows 10 "high-quality dividend stocks" with the biggest dividend yield forecast. While the top five dividend payers are from Europe and Japan, UBS sees stocks there generally underperforming compared with the United States. "Dividend growth prospects in Pacific ex Japan and Europe are negative, and Real Estate in Europe has the worst growth forecast at -18.7%," said the UBS analysts led by Claire Jones. UBS expects Italian companies such as supermajor oil company Eni , UniCredit and Fiat-Chrysler parent Stellantis will yield more than 5%. Energy has been forecast to have the largest dividend growth globally, while communication services have seen no increase in their projected yield. Deutsche Bank was also among the stocks with a forecast yield of more than 5%. The consensus price target of all analysts covering the bank's stock points toward a 49% upside. Shares of the German lender have fallen by more than 15% since the banking crisis in mid-March. UBS said the basket of high-dividend-yielding stocks beat lower-yielding ones across most regions except Japan, where yields remained flat during the first quarter of this year. However, the Swiss bank added that yields have become more expensive across all markets.