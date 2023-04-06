We remain bullish on Constellation Brands despite a top-line miss last quarter

Constellation Brands (STZ), the maker or Corona beer and other alcoholic drinks, reported mixed quarterly results on Tuesday. But strong guidance from management indicates the company is in good shape for the current quarter and beyond.
- Net sales fell 5% year over year, to $1.998 billion, missing Wall Street's expectations of $2.016 billion, according to estimates compiled by Refinitiv.
- Adjusted earnings-per-share tumbled 16.5% from a year ago, to $1.98 a share, but exceeded consensus of $1.82 per share. Excluding equity losses from Constellation's stake in cannabis company Canopy, adjusted earnings came in at $2.15 per share.