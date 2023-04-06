We're adding to our position in this industrial ahead of a potential acquisition

We're buying 50 shares of Emerson Electric (EMR), at roughly $83.27 apiece. Following Thursday's trade, Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust will own 800 shares of EMR, increasing its weighting in the portfolio to 2.52% from 2.37%. Emerson Electric , an automation-focused industrial giant, has seen its shares slide about 4.5% this week. We think this recent dip is a buying opportunity on Thursday, ahead of a potentially transformative moment for the company. Emerson in January launched a hostile takeover bid for National Instruments (NATI), valued at $53 per share. The measurement equipment maker now has two other potential suitors, and could wrap up the sale process by this month, Reuters has reported. But with a deal potentially imminent, we think Emerson has a favorable risk-reward, which is why we're picking up shares today. If Emerson were to secure the winning bid in the mid-$50s-per-share range, its stock should trade higher because the deal would be accretive to earnings-per-share. And, perhaps counterintuitively, if Emerson were to walk away from the deal, the stock could trade higher as well — mainly because uncertainty over the takeover, which crushed the stock in January, would be eliminated. Indeed, investors who had abandoned Emerson over its hostile approach to National Instruments, could likely return with a new appreciation for the discipline management exhibited in the bidding process. The one wrinkle to this story, of course, would be if Emerson ends up overpaying for National Instruments. But based on recent commentary from management, the team appears committed to walking away if the price moves unreasonably high. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long EMR. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

A worker assembles an industrial valve at Emerson Electric's factory in Marshalltown, Iowa, July 26, 2018. Timothy Aeppel | Reuters