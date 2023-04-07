Asia markets rise in muted session as most markets closed for holiday

Samsung Electronics estimated its first-quarter operating profit likely fell to 600 billion won ($455 million) according to the company's latest earnings guidance released on Friday.

That's a 95.7% plunge from its operating profit of 14.12 trillion won reported in the same quarter in 2022.

Revenue is expected to have fallen nearly 20% compared with last year's 63 trillion won, Samsung said in its release.

Shares of Samsung Electronics sharply rose 3.2% at the open following the company estimates.

— Jihye Lee