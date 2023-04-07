Federal judge stays FDA abortion pill approval, gives Biden administration time to appeal

Abortion rights advocates gather in front of the J Marvin Jones Federal Building and Courthouse in Amarillo, Texas, on March 15, 2023.

A federal judge in Texas on Friday stayed the Food and Drug Administration's approval of the abortion pill mifepristone, but delayed the ruling taking effect for a week, giving the Biden administration time to appeal.

Mifepristone was approved by the FDA more than 20 years ago. The much-awaited ruling comes nearly a year after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion that had been in effect since the early 1970s.

U.S. Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk of the U.S. Northern District of Texas held a key hearing in the case weeks ago in Amarillo. The Food and Drug Administration, abortion pill maker Danco Laboratories and the anti-abortion group Alliance Defending Freedom presented their arguments before the court.

The alliance represents a coalition of physicians opposed to abortion called the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, which sued the FDA in November over its approval of mifepristone. The approval dates back more than two decades to 2000.

The group argued that the FDA abused its authority by approving mifepristone through an accelerated process for new drugs that help patients with serious or life-threatening illnesses more than what is otherwise available on the market.

The FDA, in its response, called the lawsuit "extraordinary and unprecedented." The agency's lawyers said they could not find any previous example of a court second-guessing an FDA decision to approve a drug.

The agency also said mifepristone was not approved under an accelerated pathway. It took more than four years from the filing of the initial application until the pill was approved.