1 in 3 people would quit for a 4-day workweek job, according to a new report

The four-day workweek is gaining momentum, and people say they're willing to quit to have it. A majority, 61%, of workers say they'd rather have a four-day workweek than the traditional five, and 33% say they'd quit their job to for one with a shortened week, according to a Monster survey of 868 workers conducted in March. That's a "significant" share, says Vicki Salemi, career expert at Monster, adding that the numbers show a shift in workers reconsidering how they prioritize their time on and off the clock. The timing is interesting, too: While major companies across tech and finance have announced major layoffs recently, Salemi says many workers still feel empowered in expecting more flexibility at work. Some seasonal attitudes may be at play, she adds, like people thinking ahead to summer travel plans and wanting shorter workweeks to accommodate for them. Half of those surveyed say they'd be more productive with a shortened workweek, and 10% would even take a pay cut for the benefit.

Companies and lawmakers want to experiment with shortened weeks

For decades, the four-day workweek has been seen as an out-of-reach work benefit that would never catch on, but the tide is turning as more global experiments show how companies make it work. One six-month trial run by the nonprofit 4 Day Week Global, considered to be the world's largest four-day workweek experiment, ended on a high note: Workers reported being less burned out, more engaged, and happier with their daily work, personal lives, finances and relationships. Businesses counted the benefits, too, like higher productivity and satisfaction, which translated to higher revenue and less turnover. Some legislators are using positive trial results to try and make shortened workweeks the law. A new bill introduced by Maryland lawmakers in January incentivizes both public and private employers to experiment with a shortened workweek without cutting pay and benefits. And at the federal level, California Congressman Mark Takano reintroduced his 32-hour Workweek Act to Congress, which, if passed, would officially reduce the standard definition of the workweek from 40 hours to 32 hours and mandate overtime pay for any work done beyond that time. More companies may experiment with a shortened workweek, especially if they can't award raises or promotions in a challenging economic environment. The share of companies offering a 4-day workweek benefit reached the 10% threshold for the first time last year, according to a recent Payscale report. "Employees are looking for flexibility," says Payscale pay equity analyst Ruth Thomas, "potentially as they continue to experience a decline in real wage growth [and] seeing themselves working longer hours, they're seeking some level of return."

Workers admit they're not productive 5 days a week