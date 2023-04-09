Top 10 places in the U.S. to buy a beach house based on vacation rental performance, home value and more

Buying a second home, whether it's a lake house or a house on the beach, is a pretty significant investment for most. But it's one that can come with many benefits like a side hustle or extra income if you use the space as a rental property.

In April, vacation rental management platform Vacasa released its annual ranking of the top 10 best places to buy a beach house in the U.S. based on the highest cap rates or yearly rate of return on investment.

To determine the ranking, Vacasa did the following:

Analyzed home sales and vacation rental performance data from the last 12 months

Used actual performance data for the market as a whole, where available, to determine average gross rental income

Considered the averages of the following in each market: property taxes, utilities, HOA fees, insurance, and property management fees to calculate the average cap rate

It's important to note that Vacasa suggests buyers check current local regulations before deciding to buy a beach house because different areas have different rules about renting out a property.