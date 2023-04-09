CNBC Investing Club

Cramer asks: Is the Fed attuned to data or dogma?

Jim Cramer@jimcramer
WASHINGTON, MD - MARCH 07: Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee.
Kent Nishimura | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images

Sometimes you hope others pivot when you have new information that should change policymakers' minds. We got our non-farm payroll numbers and they were predictably strong, but because of how poorly tabulated numbers are we may be getting a false reading. We've been waiting for the other shoe to drop, and it's truly beginning to do so.