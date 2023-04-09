Dietitians hate the term ‘superfood’ and wish you’d use this instead: 'One food is not going to be a cure-all'

"Superfood" is the buzzy word we use to describe foods that are packed with nutrients, have many benefits, and that experts say are essential to a healthy diet. Think: kale, blueberries, chia seeds and avocadoes.

But many dietitians wish the term would go away.

"I don't really resonate with the 'superfoods' idea," says Felicia Porrazza, a registered dietitian nutritionist.

"One food is not going to be a cure-all. It's really about someone's dietary patterns [and] their other lifestyle factors."

The concept of superfoods also causes other healthy alternatives to be overshadowed, Porrazza adds.

Diana Ushay, registered dietitian at New York-Presbyterian Hospital and Erica Leon Nutrition, agrees. "There are so many foods that are good for you that if we just isolate certain ones, it's going to increase demand for these products," Ushay says.

"Also, I don't think you can really call something a superfood if it's not accessible to everyone of all budgets."