Asia markets mostly rise as investors come back from long weekend

Asia-Pacific markets were mostly higher on Monday as some investors returned from a long Easter weekend.

Japan's Nikkei 225 opened 0.65% higher, with the Topix seeing a larger gain of 0.8%. South Korea's Kospi was 0.41% higher, but the Kosdaq index was 0.2% lower.

Australian and Hong Kong markets remained closed due to a four day Easter holiday till Monday.

India will release its fiscal deficit figures for March, as well as its March trade data, while Indonesia's retail sales for February will also be out.