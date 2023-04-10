Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the stock market Monday

My top 10 things to watch Monday, April 10 1. The Permian Basin and its values. Club holding Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) is the biggest independent oil exploration and production (E & P) play. PXD is pure Permian with 600,000 barrels per day and a commitment to make as much money for shareholders as possible. We think it's worth at least $287 per share, where it traded back in June of 2022. The stock is up more than 7% in the premarket to around $223 after The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, when the market was closed, that Exxon Mobil (XOM) may be interested in buying PXD. It's hard to believe with oil at $80-per-barrel that PXD wouldn't go to, or exceed, last summer's high. CEO Scott Sheffield does not strike me as someone in a hurry to sell. 2. West Texas Intermediate crude, America's oil benchmark, rose slightly Monday after adding nearly 6.7% last week. The Dow , the S & P 500 and the Nasdaq are set to decline modestly. They started off the first trading week of the new month higher after a strong March. Recession concerns are still simmering after Friday's weaker-than-expected job growth. 3. I posited in my Sunday column whether the Fed is attuned to economic data, as it proclaims, or dogma. The answer holds the key to policymakers' next interest rate move and the markets. The latest consumer price and producer price data is out Wednesday and Thursday , with retail sales numbers coming Friday, the same day as those bank earnings. 4. Club holding Constellation Brands (STZ) reported an excellent quarter last week and gave you an 11% dividend increase. The Mexican beer powerhouse behind Corona, Modelo and Pacifico is almost through the overhang from the changing of the guard of the Sands family; going from its dual-class stock structure to just one class of stock. The depletion rate, roughly equal to same-store sales, accelerated after being stalled. Research analysts at Wells Fargo and Truist both raise price targets. 5. Analysts on JPMorgan's research side of the house lower price targets of pretty much every bank, including Club holding Well Fargo (WFC), ahead of Friday, the unofficial start of the flood of earnings set to hit the market in the coming weeks. A lot of this has to do with the stocks, both big and small, going down in price ahead of the quarter as the failures of smaller banks kicked up a mini-banking crisis last month, which I think could be still ongoing. 6. Two price target cuts for Levi Strauss (LEVI), which had an OK quarter but a very big miss in outlook as Chip Bergh hands the company off to Michelle Gass, who left troubled Kohl's (KSS). No specific weakness, just an across-the-board miss in outlook that seemed out of whack with what we are seeing with Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein company PVH (PVH) and Ralph Lauren (RL). We like and own off-price retailer TJX Companies (TJX) where some of those name brands end up. 7. Wells Fargo raises its price target on Walmart (WMT) to $170 per share from $155 after the retailing giant's investor day. It's almost like it didn't even matter. 8. JPMorgan on Club holding Costco (COST): Darkest before Dawn. Buy the macro noise. Core U.S. sales should go up 5%. Buy a global growth staples. 9. Stifel cuts its price target on Hasbro (HAS) to $68 per share from $73. Severe declines coming and excessive inventory. 10. Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) to $135 per share from $120 at Bank of America. Enough in purgatory. Multiple needs to be in line with the rest of the group. Our interest in video games is in Activision Blizzard (ATVI), which recently got an encouraging review by U.K. antitrust regulators in its bid to sell to Club holding Microsoft (MSFT). The proposed deal still faces uncertainty among U.S. and European Union regulators. (See here for a full list of the stocks from Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

