DOJ asks judge to clarify legality of abortion pill mifepristone after dueling court rulings

The Biden administration on Monday asked a federal judge to clarify how it should respond to his order to keep the abortion pill mifepristone on the market in more than a dozen states, in case another judge's conflicting ruling to suspend the Food and Drug Administration's approval of the medication goes into effect later this week.

U.S Judge Thomas Rice of the U.S. Eastern District of Washington on Friday barred the Food and Drug Administration from "altering the status quo and rights as it relates to the availability of mifepristone" in the 17 states and D.C. that sued to keep the medication on the market there.

Rice's decision came just 20 minutes after U.S. Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk of the U.S. Northern District of Texas suspended the FDA's approval of mifepristone nationwide. The Justice Department on Monday asked the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals to block Kacsmaryk's decision from taking effect as litigation plays out. The government's lawyers indicated they may ask the Supreme Court to get involved.

The Justice Department asked Rice to "clarify their obligations" for how to handle the legality of mifepristone by Friday. Kacsmaryk's decision goes into effect at midnight Saturday CT if the 5th Circuit doesn't block the order out of Texas.