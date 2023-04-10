LIVE UPDATES
Ukraine war live updates: Russia set to bolster its air defenses near Finland in response to NATO accession; U.S. is investigating intelligence leak
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.
The U.S. Defense Department is launching an interagency investigation into the source and the damage potential of a trove of classified documents that were leaked onto social media over the past few days.
The documents contained sensitive information on not just Ukraine, but China, the Middle East and Africa, according to reports. They also revealed the rate of expenditure of Ukraine's S-300 air defense systems and a timeline suggesting when they would be depleted — and that they are running dangerously low.
Meanwhile, Finland's accession to the NATO military alliance is spurring Russia to bolster its air defenses along the countries' shared border, a Russian military commander said.
Russian forces are 'expending significant resources for minimal gains' in Donetsk: UK MoD
The U.K. Ministry of Defence believes Russia has increased its assaults on the town of Marinka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast, some 13 miles from Donetsk city.
The town has been fought over since 2014 and largely destroyed as a result, the ministry wrote in its daily intelligence update on Twitter. Still, Russian forces appear to be deploying substantial firepower over it.
Marinka "commands the approaches to Donetsk and the key H15 road," the ministry wrote. "Russia continues to give a high priority to resourcing operations in the broader Donetsk sector, including the Marinka and Avdiivka areas, expending significant resources for minimal gains."
— Natasha Turak
Zelenskyy condemns Russian shelling of civilians areas on Orthodox Palm Sunday
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned Russia for its shelling of civilian areas on Sunday, which was Orthodox Palm Sunday, while mourning the deaths of those he said perished in these attacks.
"They hit a house, an apartment building," Zelenskyy said during his nightly address, referring to Russian forces. "Three people were inside. A man, a woman and a child — a girl, her name was Iryna, she would have turned 11 this year. She died. The man died too. My condolences... The woman is in critical condition, in the hospital, she is being provided with medical care."
"This is how the terrorist state spends this Palm Sunday," he said. "This is how Russia puts itself in even greater isolation from the world, from humanity."
Ukraine is majority Orthodox Christian and celebrates Easter on April 16 this year.
— Natasha Turak
U.S. launches interagency effort to investigate intelligence leaks
The Pentagon has launched an interagency investigation into a slew of leaked classified intelligence documents on Ukraine and other countries, and is assessing the impact that these breaches could have on the national security of the U.S. and its allies.
"The Department of Defense continues to review and assess the validity of the photographed documents that are circulating on social media sites and that appear to contain sensitive and highly classified material," the Pentagon said in a statement. The Justice Department has also opened a criminal investigation.
The leaked documents cover a range of topics beyond just Ukraine, including China and the Middle East. For some, this suggests that the source of the leak may have been American.
"The focus now is on this being a U.S. leak, as many of the documents were only in U.S. hands," Michael Mulroy, a former Pentagon official, told Reuters.
— Natasha Turak
Russia plans to revamp air defenses, bolster protection along border with Finland
Russia will increase its air defenses along its north-west border with Finland in response to Helsinki's NATO accession, a Russian air force commander said in an interview.
Russian air defense forces have been challenged by Ukrainian strikes, and the country aims to revamp and reform them following the experience it's gained in the war so far, Lieutenant General Andrei Demin told Russian newspaper Red Star in an interview, according to Reuters.
Finland's new NATO membership means that the Western military alliance now occupies an additional 830 miles along Russia's border.
"In these conditions, the air defense forces are working out issues of protecting the state border in the north-west of the country in accordance with the increased threat level," Demin said, according to a Reuters translation.
— Natasha Turak