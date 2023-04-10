Ukraine war live updates: Russia set to bolster its air defenses near Finland in response to NATO accession; U.S. is investigating intelligence leak

The U.S. Defense Department is launching an interagency investigation into the source and the damage potential of a trove of classified documents that were leaked onto social media over the past few days.

The documents contained sensitive information on not just Ukraine, but China, the Middle East and Africa, according to reports. They also revealed the rate of expenditure of Ukraine's S-300 air defense systems and a timeline suggesting when they would be depleted — and that they are running dangerously low.

Meanwhile, Finland's accession to the NATO military alliance is spurring Russia to bolster its air defenses along the countries' shared border, a Russian military commander said.