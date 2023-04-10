The No. 1 thing to know before using a neti pot—and more safety tips, from an allergist

It's officially allergy season, and many people are struggling with the sniffles, congestion, itchy eyes and more.

In fact, 81 million people in the U.S. were diagnosed with seasonal allergies in 2021, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

That means millions of people are searching for remedies for their uncomfortable symptoms, and often they land on quick fixes like neti pots and other saline rinses that help clear out their sinuses.

But, experts say you should use caution with products like these.

The unsafe use of nasal saline rinses have led to complications for some people, including death. This February, a Florida man died from a brain-eating amoeba after doing nasal saline irrigation, which is an extremely rare instance. It is reported that the man used tap water, which experts strongly advise not to do.