Alibaba to roll out its rival to ChatGPT across all its products

In this article BABA Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing subsidiary of Alibaba, unveiled its ChatGPT-style product Tongyi Qianwen during the 2023 Alibaba Cloud Summit on Tuesday morning. Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing unit of Chinese tech giant Alibaba, announced Tuesday it will be rolling out its own ChatGPT-style product Tongyi Qianwen. Tongyi Qianwen, which possess Chinese and English language capabilities, will initially be deployed on DingTalk, Alibaba's workplace communication software, and Tmall Genie, a provider of smart home appliances, the company said in a release. Hong Kong-listed shares of Alibaba gained further after the announcement and traded 3.12% higher. Shares of rival Baidu were down more than 4%.

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Alibaba set to release its rival to ChatGPT

At the 2023 Alibaba Cloud Summit, the company said it will be rolling out the artificial intelligence-powered chatbot into all Alibaba products from enterprise communication to e-commerce in "the near future." It did not reveal a timeline. "We are at a technological watershed moment driven by generative AI and cloud computing, and businesses across all sectors have started to embrace intelligence transformation to stay ahead of the game," said Daniel Zhang, chairman and CEO of Alibaba Group and CEO of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, in a statement. Alibaba first told CNBC it was working on a ChatGPT rival in February.