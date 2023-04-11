Analysts worry about Microsoft's cloud but really like Humana. Here's our take on both Club stocks

UBS analysts are warning about additional weakness in Microsoft 's (MSFT) key cloud computing, while Morgan Stanley issued a rosy multiyear outlook on Humana (HUM). Here's a look at both notes and how we feel about the stocks, which are both in the Club's portfolio. MSFT 1Y mountain Microsoft's stock performance over the past 12 months. The news: UBS is warning that Microsoft could issue worse-than-expected guidance for its Azure cloud unit later this month after it reports fiscal 2023 third-quarter results. Ahead of all that, UBS lowered its own Azuze revenue growth estimates for Microsoft's fourth-quarter and upcoming fiscal year 2024. In a note to clients Monday night, UBS said it now expects Microsoft's cloud computing unit to grow revenue by 24% in its Q4, which ends June 30 due to a weird financial calendar. That's down from prior estimates of 25%. For Microsoft's full-year 2024 — which actually runs from July 2023 to June 2024 — UBS now sees Azure revenue growth of 20%, down from 21.6%. UBS said it believes softer demand for cloud computing services "will be deeper and last longer than most think," citing conversations with about 20 Amazon Web Services and Azure customers. On the other hand, analysts at UBS acknowledged Microsoft's commentary around plans to monetize its OpenAI investment, saying it could be "as impactful to the stock as the reported financials." UBS has a neutral rating and 12-month price target of $275 on Microsoft shares. The stock traded around $283 per share Tuesday. The Club's take: A general slowdown in cloud computing spending is hardly a surprise to technology investors. After all, Azure's growth rate has slowed in recent prints: 31% in the company's fiscal 2023 second quarter compared with 35% and 40% in the prior two quarters. UBS said it's comfortable with estimated Q3 Azure growth of 30 to 31%. Likewise, market-leading Amazon Web Services — part of fellow Club holding Amazon (AMZN) — has seen its growth moderate materially, slowing to 20% in the three months ended Dec. 31. What UBS' note suggests is that in the near term Azure's growth could slow even further in the coming quarters and reach a trajectory similar to AWS. While we understand cloud computing is vulnerable to a slowdown, we remain long-term believers in Microsoft. And, it's important to remember nowadays, investors are paying closer attention to the bottom lines of technology giants; topline growth isn't the singular focus anymore. So, while Azure growth may continue to moderate, Microsoft's earnings per share (EPS) may be more resilient as the company's expense-reduction strategy, which included layoffs , filters through the organization. HUM 1Y mountain Humana's 12 month stock performance. The news: Club holding Humana is the "strongest earnings growth story" in the managed care industry, Morgan Stanley equity analysts told clients in a note Tuesday. The firm, which has a buy-equivalent rating on Humana, raised its price target on the stock to $637 per share from $620, representing more than 20% upside from its Monday close. Analysts rolled out their full-year 2025 EPS forecast of $40, which they said is the highest on Wall Street. The company itself is projecting earnings of $37 per share for 2025. Morgan Stanley's favorable multiyear outlook is rooted in the strength of Humana's Medicare Advantage offering. Humana has raised membership growth guidance four times since September, which analysts argue should "significantly" strengthen the company's earnings power in the coming years. Additionally, they said Humana's $1 billion value creation program is going better than expected, opening the door for even more upside to management's 2025 earnings target. The Club's take: We've been fans of Humana for more than a year now, believing management is capable of turning the ship around after a rough 2022 Medicare Advantage enrollment and recapturing lost market share. The company's recent results and guidance boosts have confirmed our thesis is playing out. We're glad to see Morgan Stanley analysts expect this to continue in the future. HUM shares are only about 7% away from their all-time intraday high of $571.30, which came back in early November. One thing to keep in mind in the near term: Humana's managed care peer, UnitedHealth Group (UNH), releases earnings Friday morning, and the quality of UNH's print could influence sentiment around Humana ahead of its own report April 26. The Club prefers Humana over Dow stock UnitedHealth because of its turnaround-story characteristics and the fact its more of a pure-play stock on Medicare Advantage. With investors worried about the U.S. economy weakening and this year's regulatory hurdles largely behind the sector, Humana is the kind of defensive stock that shines in moments like this. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long MSFT, AMZN and HUM. See here for a full list of the stocks.)

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks at the company's Ignite Spotlight event in Seoul on Nov. 15, 2022. SeongJoon Cho | Bloomberg | Getty Images