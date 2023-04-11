CNBC Investing Club

Analysts worry about Microsoft's cloud but really like Humana. Here's our take on both Club stocks


Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks at the company's Ignite Spotlight event in Seoul on Nov. 15, 2022.
SeongJoon Cho | Bloomberg | Getty Images

UBS analysts are warning about additional weakness in Microsoft's (MSFT) key cloud computing, while Morgan Stanley issued a rosy multiyear outlook on Humana (HUM). Here's a look at both notes and how we feel about the stocks, which are both in the Club's portfolio.