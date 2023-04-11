Capital Group expands ETF lineup, including two new international funds

Multi-trillion dollar asset manager Capital Group is expanding its ETF lineup after some of its first funds gained traction last year. The Los Angeles-based firm on Tuesday filed for three new active ETFs — International Equity ETF (CGIE), World Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) and Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) — under the Capital Group banner. The new funds come a little more than a year after Capital Group — founded in the Depression and known for its American Funds — first dipped its toe into the ETF world. The firm launched its first funds in February of 2022, and the lineup has already grown to about $8 billion in assets under management. The three new funds will bring Capital Group's total number of ETFs to 12. All of the products are actively managed, which has been a growth area for ETFs. A survey from Brown Brothers Harriman released last week showed that the majority of investors planned to increase or maintain their exposure to active ETFs this year. "I think actively managed ETFs are going to continue to find a home in investor portfolios, particularly where investors in the past wanted an ETF but had to use an index-based product. Now they no longer have to make that choice," said Scott Davis, director of ETFs at Capital Group. Capital Group is already well-established in the asset management game, with more than $2 trillion in total assets under management as of the end of 2022. Davis said the strategies behind the ETFs are already used in separately managed accounts. But Davis said that the ETF business is not just serving existing clients but also bringing in new ones. He cited registered investment advisors that primarily use ETFs as one new group of clients. The newest batch of funds is driven by feedback from clients, Davis said, including the decision to roll out more targeted international products. "One of the things we heard is that many portfolio allocators prefer to make that distinction themselves. Our new ETF — CGIE — is more of a developed-market focused ETF," Davis said. Meanwhile, the new global dividend fund is in part a response to the success of the U.S.-focused Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) , Davis said. That fund has about $2 billion in assets and has outperformed both the MSCI USA IMI Value Index and S & P 500 since its launch in 2022, according to FactSet. Dividend and other income funds have surged in popularity for investors over the past year, as falling equity markets and high inflation have spurred investors to prioritize secure cash flow. Davis said the new fund could be a "building block" in an investor's portfolio. The third new fund, the Core Balanced ETF, is a multi-asset product, which Davis said is an underpenetrated area of the ETF business. A few other issuers have already launched multi-asset funds in recent months, including First Trust and Summit Global Investments.