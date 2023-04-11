Club meeting recap: Jim Cramer says stick with health care stocks in uncertain times

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds a "Morning Meeting" livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here's a recap of Tuesday's key moments. Equities mixed Stick with health care Watch DHR, CAT 1. Equities mixed Stocks were mixed in midmorning trading Tuesday — the S & P 500 edged up 0.5%, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.47% — ahead of key inflation data this week. The Labor Department on Wednesday is set to release its monthly consumer price index for March, followed by the producer price index on Thursday. Both reports are expected to inform the Federal Reserve's next move on interest rate hikes. In the meantime, the stock market remains overbought, with the S & P 500 Short Range Oscillator at 6.42%, meaning we're staying on the sidelines for the moment. Oil prices climbed Tuesday morning, with West Texas Intermediate crude up 1.7%, at more than $81 a barrel, while Treasuries were mainly weaker. 2. Stick with health care Health care is a stable sector to be in during times of economic uncertainty, Jim Cramer reiterated Tuesday. Our stocks in the sector are no exception, as they're less impacted by interest rate increases and more immune to broader economic fluctuations. These include insurer Humana (HUM), as well as pharmaceutical names Eli Lilly (LLY), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). Indeed, Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Humana to $637 per share, from $620, while tracing a path to $40 earnings-per-share (EPS) by 2025, above management's target of $37 in EPS. The firm reiterated an overweight, or buy, rating on Humana stock. 3. Watch DHR, CAT Science and technology firm Danaher (DHR) and manufacturing giant Caterpillar (CAT) both got a boost Tuesday. Jim said the Club holdings have solid fundamentals but "have to play catchup" to the rest of the market, as each has underperformed year-to-date. Danaher is going through an inventory destocking period, but we remain bullish on the company's recurring revenue stream and solid margins. Caterpillar, meanwhile, is poised to benefit from a slate of government infrastructure spending this year, which should support its backlog. Caterpillar was trading up more than 3%, at $222.63 a share, while Danaher was up 0.4%, $250.53 a share. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long HUM, LLY, JNJ, DHR, CAT. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.