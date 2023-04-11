European markets open higher after shaking off last week's pessimism

Bitcoin climbed on Monday evening, topping the key psychological level of $30,000 as investors awaited key inflation data later in the week that could steer crypto prices.

The largest cryptocurrency by market cap rose 7% to $30,193.25 for the first time since June, according to Coin Metrics. The U.S. consumer price index and producer price index due Wednesday and Thursday, respectively – will be key in determining if or when the Fed will pause or put an end to its rate hiking campaign.

Meanwhile, ether has been climbing ahead of its planned "Shanghai" tech upgrade, which is expected to bring a wave of negative sell pressure on the market as previously locked funds on Ethereum are released over the next few weeks. It advanced more than 3.5% to $1,925.11 for the first time since August as investors ahead of the upgrade, scheduled for Wednesday.

For more details, check out our full story here.

— Tanaya Macheel