European markets open higher after shaking off last week's pessimism
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European stock markets opened higher Tuesday after the long Easter weekend.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.8% around market open, with most sectors and major bourses trading in the green.
Mining stocks made strong gains with a 3% uptick, followed by autos, which were up 1.3%. Food and beverages was the only sector trading in negative territory, with a 0.1% downturn.
European markets
Stock markets closed higher Thursday after three straight sessions of marginal losses last week.
U.S. non-farm payrolls data was roughly in line with expectations Friday, and investors are now looking ahead to U.S. inflation data set for release Wednesday. Earnings data is also expected later in the week from JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citi.
U.S. stock futures rose slightly on Monday evening as investors look toward the release of economic data later this week, while stocks in the Asia-Pacific mostly rose on Tuesday as the Bank of Korea held interest rates at 3.5%, in line with expectations.
European markets: Here are the opening calls
European stock markets are expected to open higher across the board in a strong start to the trading week.
The U.K.'s FTSE 100 is set to be up 45.9 points to reach 7,795.2 and Germany's DAX will increase 118 points to 15,718, according to IG data. France's CAC index will be up 62.7 points to 7,381.8 and Italy's MIB is set for a 205.5-point uptick to 26,894.6.
— Hannah Ward-Glenton
CNBC Pro: Goldman Sachs names 5 buy-rated stocks — giving one more than 70% upside
Goldman Sachs revisited some of its stock ratings in light of recent volatility, sticking to some of them — and upgrading others.
Some of those stocks are on the conviction buy list of the Wall Street bank, which has raised some of their price targets, giving them big upside.
Here are five of the stocks, three of which are on Goldman's conviction buy list.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.
— Weizhen Tan
Bitcoin tops $30,000 for the first time since June 2022
Bitcoin climbed on Monday evening, topping the key psychological level of $30,000 as investors awaited key inflation data later in the week that could steer crypto prices.
The largest cryptocurrency by market cap rose 7% to $30,193.25 for the first time since June, according to Coin Metrics. The U.S. consumer price index and producer price index due Wednesday and Thursday, respectively – will be key in determining if or when the Fed will pause or put an end to its rate hiking campaign.
Meanwhile, ether has been climbing ahead of its planned "Shanghai" tech upgrade, which is expected to bring a wave of negative sell pressure on the market as previously locked funds on Ethereum are released over the next few weeks. It advanced more than 3.5% to $1,925.11 for the first time since August as investors ahead of the upgrade, scheduled for Wednesday.
For more details, check out our full story here.
— Tanaya Macheel
CNBC Pro: Tesla's shares are up over 70% this year. One market pro is bullish — but another isn't convinced
Shares of electric vehicle giant Tesla have risen more than 70% this year, after falling 65% in 2022 in its largest-ever annual decline.
So is it time to buy the stock? Two investors faced off on CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Wednesday.
Pro subscribers can read more here.
— Zavier Ong
China's inflation eases in March, producer prices decline further
China's inflation for March came in lower than expected at 0.7% against expectations of a 1% rise in its consumer price index compared to a year ago.
Producer price index also fell 2.5% year-on-year, in line with forecasts by Reuters and after seeing a decline of 1.4% in the previous month.
— Jihye Lee