Ford doubles down on EVs, while Wall Street looks to Disney for answers. Here's our take on these Club stocks

thumbnail
Paulina Likos
A worker installs the instrument cluster for the Ford Motor Co. battery powered F-150 Lightning trucks under production at their Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan on September 20, 2022.
Jeff Kowalsky | AFP | Getty Images

Walt Disney (DIS) is facing skepticism from Wall Street over its streaming strategy and softer growth at its parks, while Ford Motor (F) is expanding its electric vehicle production. Here's the latest news on these two Club holdings — and our take, too.