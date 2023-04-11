This Ivy League school could earn you the highest salary—and it's not Harvard or Yale

There are plenty of reasons to attend an Ivy League institution if you're one of the lucky students to be admitted. The eight famed colleges consistently earn top honors on various rankings, based on factors like academics and career outcomes.

Attending an Ivy may also help you earn a high salary. The University of Pennsylvania in particular reports the highest median incomes among former attendees who received federal aid. Data shows 10 years after starting at Penn, federal aid recipients earn a median salary of $103,246 annually.

Plus, Forbes's 2022 list of the 400 richest people in America featured 17 Penn graduates — and only 11 each from Harvard and Yale.

Even those who don't make it to the highest echelon of wealth may be able to expect a decent salary after attending an Ivy League school. Former Ivy League attendees who received federal aid earn a median of about $90,500 a decade after starting school, according to Department of Education (ED) data.

To help prospective students make informed decisions about where to attend college, ED publishes college scorecards showing data related to tuition, costs and outcomes for students who received federal student aid, including post-attendance earnings and debt upon completion.

Seeing what a school's former attendees earn after leaving school can give you an idea of the value of that institution's education and help you determine if it's worth the cost.

Here's a look at all eight Ivy League schools, ranked by median earnings among federal aid recipients.