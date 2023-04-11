8 ways to optimize your bedroom to reduce allergy symptoms and improve sleep

The most common symptoms of seasonal allergies include itchy eyes, a runny nose, sneezing and congestion, all of which can be easily resolved with remedies like neti pots and over-the-counter allergy medication.
But many people might not even realize the effects that seasonal allergies can have on sleep.
For example, allergens like pollen, dust and mold can cause swelling in your nasal passages — known as allergic rhinitis — which can disrupt sleep, says Shelby Harris, a licensed clinical psychologist and director of sleep health at Sleepopolis.
"Your body mistakes allergens as a threat to the body, so then you have histamine that is released and that essentially can make you have the nasal swelling, the congestion and the scratchy throat," says Harris.
"All of those things can make it harder to sleep."
Congestion can lead to snoring which typically worsens sleep apnea for those who suffer from the disorder, she adds. Seasonal allergies can also cause other discomforts that keep you up all night, like headaches.
Fortunately, you're more in control of the impact allergies can have on your sleep than you think.
To start, you can optimize your bedroom to avoid triggering your allergy symptoms, which will ultimately help improve your sleep. Here's what Harris suggests.
8 ways to prep your bedroom to reduce allergy symptoms, improve sleep
- Keep your windows closed: "I know it feels lovely to have that spring air and summer air coming in, [but] it really does make the allergens come in more," says Harris.
- Avoid using ceiling fans in your bedroom: You can circulate dust and mites a lot more in your home when using a ceiling fan, especially if you aren't able to clean your fan often, she notes.
- Vacuum frequently: "It's annoying to do, but make sure you're vacuuming your floors routinely," Harris says.
- Use an air purifier
- Change your sheets often: "Once a week is a good standard to start with," she says.
- Use hypoallergenic bedding like pillows, sheets and duvets
- Don't keep your outside clothes in the hamper in your bedroom: When you come in from outside, having your clothes in your room can circulate allergens in your space more, she says. "Put them right into your washer," Harris encourages, or store them in another room until you're able to wash them.
- Avoid drying your clothes outdoors if you can: "Dry your clothes in the dryer," says Harris. "Don't put them outside because you're just inviting more allergens to come in."
Above all else, Harris strongly suggests discussing allergy remedies with your doctor to reduce your symptoms. "Don't just suffer because your sleep's going to suffer, too."
DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!
Check out: