8 ways to optimize your bedroom to reduce allergy symptoms and improve sleep

The most common symptoms of seasonal allergies include itchy eyes, a runny nose, sneezing and congestion, all of which can be easily resolved with remedies like neti pots and over-the-counter allergy medication.

But many people might not even realize the effects that seasonal allergies can have on sleep.

For example, allergens like pollen, dust and mold can cause swelling in your nasal passages — known as allergic rhinitis — which can disrupt sleep, says Shelby Harris, a licensed clinical psychologist and director of sleep health at Sleepopolis.

"Your body mistakes allergens as a threat to the body, so then you have histamine that is released and that essentially can make you have the nasal swelling, the congestion and the scratchy throat," says Harris.

"All of those things can make it harder to sleep."

Congestion can lead to snoring which typically worsens sleep apnea for those who suffer from the disorder, she adds. Seasonal allergies can also cause other discomforts that keep you up all night, like headaches.

Fortunately, you're more in control of the impact allergies can have on your sleep than you think.

To start, you can optimize your bedroom to avoid triggering your allergy symptoms, which will ultimately help improve your sleep. Here's what Harris suggests.