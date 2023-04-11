Morgan Stanley named this health stock a top pick because of its business diversification

UnitedHealth 's business diversification and positioning within Medicare can take the health insurance giant a long way, according to Morgan Stanley. Analyst Erin Wright switched her top pick to UnitedHealth from Cigna in the health care facilities and managed care space. Wright is overweight on UnitedHealth and has a price target of $587, which implies the stock could advance 13.9% over the next year from where it ended Monday's session. "While we still remain constructive on Cigna ... we see this as a unique buying opportunity for industry leader UnitedHealth," she said in a note to clients Tuesday. Wright said she favors companies with more diversified business models that can better weather potential headwinds amid rising concerns related to the PBM Transparency Act and the potential for a recession. She said there's likely no more diversified managed care company than UnitedHealth, which has around 44% of its earnings related to health insurance, while about 56% of earnings are tied to subsidiary Optum. In the 56%, no individual health insurance segment comprises more than 16% of earnings, she said. And within Optum's 56% share, she said earnings are evenly split between the company's health care, prescription and technology arms. OptumHealth specifically has helped drive strong differentiation in long-term earnings growth compared with peers, Wright said. She noted that UnitedHealth's earnings were closer to 90% from health insurance and 10% from Optum 10 year ago. Competitive positioning within Medicare Advantage, which UnitedHealth has, will be chiefly important heading into 2024 with lower rates expected, Wright said. (Medicare Advantage provides a way to get benefits from the "A" and "B" parts of Medicare.) She said companies with higher-quality plans such as UnitedHealth, as well as Humana and Alignment , should be poised to see strong membership growth in this period. Companies with already struggling plans, on the other hand, should see their outlook worsen, she said. Between 20% and 30% of UnitedHealth's Medicare Advantage share is currently tied to OptumCare, according to Wright. She said the company should see improved long-term earnings growth as that number increases. The stock has underperformed the broader market this year, slipping 2.8%. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.