5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on April 10, 2023 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. Inflation watch

Investors are watching for a new inflation report expected out at 8:30 a.m. ET Wednesday morning. The March consumer price index is expected to rise 0.2%, compared with a 0.4% gain in February, according to economists polled by Dow Jones. The big question is still what the Federal Reserve will do with interest rates at its next meeting in May. "It kind of feels like the calm before the storm," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at the Carson Group. "I mean it's light volume, not a lot of big moves today. Traders are just kind of getting the eye on the prize, looking to that big CPI number." Follow live market updates.

2. Supercharging EVs

U.S. President Joe Biden gestures after driving a Hummer EV during a tour at the General Motors 'Factory ZERO' electric vehicle assembly plant in Detroit, Michigan, November 17, 2021. Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

The Biden administration on Wednesday proposed new tailpipe emissions rules that would require as much as two-thirds of all new vehicles sold in the U.S. to be all-electric by 2032. The limits, proposed by the Environmental Protection Agency, would set pollution standards for cars and trucks that would force the auto industry to sell a lot more electric vehicles. The rules level up a previous commitment to EVs by President Joe Biden and would substantially reduce climate-changing greenhouse gases from the transportation sector. The EV industry in the U.S. is still in its early stages, with many legacy automakers transitioning their model lines to all-electric and many EV startups just getting off the ground.

3. Streaming 'Sunday Ticket'

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) celebrates his touchdown run against the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium, Oct. 16, 2022. Scott Galvin | USA Today Sports | Reuters

"Sunday Ticket" football is coming to YouTube TV — for subscribers and holdouts, alike. The streamer announced on Tuesday that it will offer the baseline package of out-of-market NFL games to YouTube TV subscribers for $349 per season and to non-subscribers for $449 per season. It marks the first time that the package will be offered as a standalone product after YouTube TV won the rights, replacing DirecTV. The offering may help YouTube TV stand out in an increasingly crowded landscape of streaming services. And the tiered pricing model (plus an additional $100 off for anyone who signs up before June 6) may draw more eyes to YouTube TV's internet-TV bundles, potentially boosting traditional TV network channels, too.

4. Vax not required

American multinational technology company Google logo seen at Googleplex, the corporate headquarters complex of Google and its parent company Alphabet Inc. Alex Tai | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

Google will no longer require people to be vaccinated against the Covid virus in order to enter the company's buildings, a Google executive told employees Tuesday. "We put in place emergency measures such as our Covid-19 vaccine policy to keep everyone safe, but now the world is in a very different place," Google's VP of global security, Chris Rackow, wrote in a companywide memo, which was viewed by CNBC's Jennifer Elias. Google's vaccine requirement sparked some discontent when it was first introduced in December 2021 and in the following months, as the company threatened loss of pay and ultimately set vaccination as a condition of its return-to-office plans.

5. Lula proposes peace talks

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during the inauguration ceremony of the new Banco do Brasil President Tarciana Medeiros, in Brasilia, Brazil January 16, 2023. Adriano Machado | Reuters