Antiabortion group says appeals court lacks authority to block Texas abortion pill ruling

Matthew Kacsmaryk, deputy counsel for the First Liberty Institute, answers questions during his nomination hearing by the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 13, 2017, in a still image from video.

The antiabortion group at the center of a legal fight over the abortion pill mifepristone told a U.S. appeals court that it does not have jurisdiction to block the Texas ruling which suspended the Food and Drug Administration's approval of the drug.

The Alliance Defending Freedom's lead attorney, Erik Baptist, argued in a new filing to the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals late Tuesday that the court lacks authority to grant the Justice Department's request to block the decision. The lawyer for the plaintiffs argued the court does not have jurisdiction because U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk did not issue an injunction ordering the FDA to withdraw mifepristone.

Instead, Kacsmaryk unilaterally suspended the FDA's Sept. 28, 2000, approval of mifepristone pending further litigation. His decision is set to take effect a 12 a.m. central time on Saturday if the 5th Circuit does not block it. At that point, mifepristone would no longer be an approved drug in the U.S., which means it can't be distributed for abortions.

Baptist made a technical argument that Kacsmaryk's decision to suspend the approval date cannot be appealed to the 5th Circuit under federal law, in contrast to an injunction or a final court decision. He argued the case should continue to play out in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

"Accordingly, this Court should dismiss Defendants' appeal for lack of jurisdiction," Baptist argued.

The Justice Department, in its response Wednesday, said the Alliance Defending Freedom has cited no case holding that the type of order issued by Kacsmaryk cannot be appealed. The government's lawyers argued that Kacsmaryk's decision is equivalent to an injunction. They called on the 5th Circuit to immediately block the judge's order from going into effect early Saturday.

"The district court purported to be acting in a restrained manner; but there is nothing modest about upending the decades-long status quo by blocking access nationwide to a safe and effective drug," the Justice Department said. "If allowed to take effect, the court's order will cause irreparable harm across the country".

The Justice Department and Danco Laboratories, the company that distributes mifepristone, said in their motion to the 5th Circuit on Monday that they will ask the Supreme Court to intervene in the case if necessary.