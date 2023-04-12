Asia markets mixed ahead of U.S. inflation report, bank earnings

Sydney Harbour taking in the Harbour Bridge, Opera House and ferries at sunrise during the COVID-19 pandemic on April 20, 2020 in Sydney, Australia.

Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Wednesday as investors await for the key U.S. inflation data that will determine the Federal Reserve's path forward in its tightening cycle.

Economists polled by Dow Jones expect a 6% year-over-year increase in the U.S. consumer price index. Currently, the Fed is expected to raise rates by 25 basis points next month. New York Fed President John Williams emphasized in an interview with Yahoo Finance overnight that the central bank will remain "data dependent."

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.4% and the Topix gained 0.6% as traders further digested Japan's producer price index and machinery orders report. South Korea's Kospi was marginally lower a day after the Bank of Korea held its benchmark interest rate at 3.5%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 inched up 0.3% while Hang Seng index futures meanwhile also pointed to a lower open.

The International Monetary Fund warned that the global economy could be heading for the weakest growth since 1990, downgrading its outlooks for the coming years. Chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said banks have created further risk for the world economy's growth.