From hotpot to bubble tea, BOFA says China may be seeing signs of consumption recovery

Chinese residents wearing raincoats and enjoying hotpot as thousands of people gather at a hotpot festival in southwest China's Chongqing municipality on Oct. 31, 2009.

Signs of recovery may be emerging in China's luxury and consumer discretionary goods sectors, said an analyst from Bank of America, even as China released data showing consumer inflation at an 18-month low.

"In terms of luxury high-end [consumption] — we're seeing quite strong recovery," said the bank's chief China equity strategist Winnie Wu. "On the lower end, the bubble tea, the Shabu Shabu, those hotpots — we're seeing good recovery."

Chinese hotpot chain Haidilao recorded a nearly 80% jump in revenue for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022 compared to the year before.

China's luxury market fell 10% in 2022, declining for the first time in five years, according to Bain & Company. However, the consultancy expects "growth will resume in 2023 after China recovers from the most-recent Covid-19 impacts."

"We expect positive conditions to return before the end of the first quarter," said the February report.

Wu, however, maintained that a good overall recovery across China's consumer sector has yet to be seen.

"So far we're seeing mixed signals. Retail sales is not good enough," she said.