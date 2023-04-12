Emerson Electric paid up for National Instruments. Time will tell if the price tag was too high

Club holding Emerson Electric (EMR) finally announced on Wednesday an agreement to buy National Instruments (NATI), ending a drawn-out hostile takeover bid but paying more than we had expected. Emerson's purchase price of around $60 per NATI share was disappointing because the engineering and automation company had signaled it would not go higher than the low-to-mid $50s. (Since EMR already owned 2.3 million NATI shares, or 2% of those outstanding, the effective price it paid came to $59.61 per share.) While advancing more than 10% to an all-time high on the deal news, National Instruments was still trading a couple of dollars below the purchase price. Shares of Emerson traded lower. On Wednesday's call with investors discussing the deal, Emerson management said the deal will add "a high growth automation aspect with exposure to key discrete end markets like semiconductor, electronics, EVs and aerospace and defense." The technology portfolio of National Instruments is "poised to capitalize on the same secular trends as our core business today," the Emerson team added. Emerson had long been seeking a deal with National Instruments, and it was in a strong position coming off a great 2022 in last year's rough market. EMR shares hit a 52-week high near $100 each on Jan. 6. But less than two weeks later, after the company launched its hostile bid of $53 per NATI share, EMR fell off a cliff. It's been languishing ever since as Wall Street and investors like us debated (and still debate) the deal's price tag. EMR 1Y mountain Emerson Electric 1-year performance The Club made several EMR buys since our December initiation . While we don't like hostile offers, it emerged that deal or no deal Emerson would be OK as long as they didn't grossly overpay. After all, on the company's first-quarter earnings call in February, CEO Lal Karsanbhai was asked whether Emerson would "go to the wall" and pay up for the deal if National Instruments wouldn't accept anything less than $60 per share. We took Karsanbhai at his word when he responded: "I can be very clear with you, then we're not going to be the purchaser of the asset." Bottom line That's what is most upsetting about the news. Management signaled to the market that they would be disciplined, but still went up in price. Even though the deal is expected to be immediately accretive on an adjusted earnings-per-share (EPS) basis at $60 per share (meaning EPS estimates will be slightly raised after it closes), saying one thing and doing another is a quick way to take your stock down. But to be clear, the issue isn't that National Instruments is a bad company and this deal is doomed from the start. There were multiple bidders for a reason, and reporting suggests Emerson and Fortive (FTV) had competitive bids to buy it. What made Emerson's offer more compelling was that it did not need financing. The company has plenty of cash on hand and has $8 billion of post-tax proceeds coming in the door later this year once the majority sale of Climate Technologies to Blackstone (BX) closes. Now it's time for management to show us we were wrong and National Instruments was worth the premium price. For now, we're willing to wait and see, but our patience is waning. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long EMR. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

