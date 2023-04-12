CNBC Investing Club

Emerson Electric paid up for National Instruments. Time will tell if the price tag was too high

Paulina Likos
Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
When big corporations want to build new plants and install better equipment or expand in general – both logical outgrowths of an economic rebound – “you can bet that Emerson Electric will get a ton of business,” Cramer says. This firm makes parts and tools for other businesses, and 75% of its operations are tied to infrastructure. So every time you hear the word stimulus, expect Emerson’s bottom line to benefit.

Club holding Emerson Electric (EMR) finally announced on Wednesday an agreement to buy National Instruments (NATI), ending a drawn-out hostile takeover bid but paying more than we had expected.