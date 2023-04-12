Here's how much money Americans say they need to feel 'financially comfortable'

For Americans to feel "financially comfortable," 1 in 5 say they'd need $1 million, according to the CNBC Your Money Financial Confidence Survey, conducted in partnership with Momentive. The description "financially comfortable" is subjective, and will mean different things to different people. Some might be thinking about current bills or debt they want to pay off, while others might be focused on long-term expenses or retirement goals.

Here's the breakdown of the results, based on the amounts survey respondents selected: $10,000: 8%

$25,000: 14%

$100,000: 36%

$500,000: 18%

$1 million: 20%

No answer: 4% Nearly 75% of respondents say they need $100,000 or more to feel financially comfortable, with 20% selecting $1 million. That majority is steady across all income levels, although respondents earning six figures are more likely to say they need $100,000 or more.

Americans are feeling the pinch with rising costs