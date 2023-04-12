Inflation cools in March. How experts are positioning for what's next

Market Movers rounded up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts to play March's cooler-than-expected inflation report. The pros, including Jim Cramer , discussed inflation slowing in March. The consumer price index rose 0.1% for the month, below estimates. Chris Grisanti of MAI Capital Management said he sees Dollar General as a potential winner in this environment with consumers looking to trade down from their typical retailers if prices stay high.
NEXT PRO TALK
7 Days Remaining
Wed, Apr 19 2023 - 7:00am