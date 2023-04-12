Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the stock market Wednesday

My top 10 things to watch Wednesday, April 12 1. Club holding Emerson Electric (EMR) on Wednesday announced a deal to acquire measurement equipment maker National Instruments (NATI) for $60 per share in cash, at an equity value of $8.2 billion. Reuters had reported late last night that a deal was imminent . 2. Deutsche Bank named industrial Club holding Honeywell (HON) a short-term investment idea, citing its "highly attractive portfolio at this point in the cycle." At the same time, the firm noted Honeywell stock has significantly underperformed year-to-date, down 11%. Deutsche Bank lowered its price target to $228 per share, from $235, while maintaining a buy rating. 3. Barclays slashed price targets on a range of banks going into first-quarter earnings season, in a sign the sector may be bottoming. The firm lowered its per-share targets on: Club holding Morgan Stanley (MS) to $112 from $125; KeyCorp (KEY) to $24 from $15; JPMorgan ( JPM) to $179 from $189; Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) to $14 from $17; Goldman Sachs (GS) to $437 from $495; Zions Bancorp (ZION) to $37 from $59; and Comerica (CMA) to $52 from $85. 4. UBS, meanwhile, upgraded Goldman Sachs to buy from neutral, arguing the company's outlook is "de-risked." The firm expects Goldman to grow its wealth management operations and transactional banking business through "attractively priced M & A," allowing the stock to outperform amid the current market volatility. 5. Barclays raised its price target on Club name Wynn Resorts (WYNN) to $117 per share, from $115, while maintaining an equal weight rating. The bank predicts earnings upside for companies like Wynn that do business in China's special administrative region of Macao. 6. Wells Fargo expects Club holding Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to report first-quarter results on April 18 "at least" in line with consensus estimates, while "at least" maintaining its full-year guidance. The firm maintained an overweight rating on JNJ stock and a price target of $195 per share. 7. Boeing (BA) "significantly improved" aircraft deliveries year-over-year in March, to 64 from 34, according to Susquehanna. The firm called out improving demand and predicted "a multi-year runway for Boeing to grow its order book as well as deliveries." Susquehanna maintained a positive rating on the stock and price target of $260 per share. 8. Wolfe Research upgraded aerospace and defense conglomerate Raytheon Technologies (RTX) to outperform, or buy, from peer perform, citing a "strong aerospace backdrop." The firm maintained a price target of $117 per share. 9. Baird, conversely, downgraded aerospace and defense firm Lockheed Martin (LMT) to neutral from outperform, due to concerns over supply chains and valuations in the defense sector. The bank maintained a price target on LMT of $513 per share. 10. Wedbush raised its price target on Club holding Microsoft (MSFT) to $315 per share, from $290, while maintaining an outperform rating. The firm said the technology giant should see "at least low" 30% growth growth at its cloud unit, Azure, with ChatGPT becoming the company's primary growth driver in the coming years. (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

