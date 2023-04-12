JPMorgan wealth CEO Erdoes says bank knew of Epstein sex accusations in 2006, USVI alleges

Charges against Jeffery Epstein were announced on July 8, 2019 in New York City. Epstein will be charged with one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of minors.

JPMorgan Chase was aware in 2006 of accusations that disgraced former financier Jeffrey Epstein paid to have underaged girls brought to his home, according to the latest allegations in a high-profile legal case.

A filing released Wednesday as part of a lawsuit begun last year by the U.S. Virgin Islands contained fresh revelations about internal discussions at the biggest U.S. bank by assets tied to Epstein, who died by apparent suicide in 2019.

Mary Callahan Erdoes, a veteran JPMorgan executive who became head of the bank's giant asset and wealth management division in 2009, was recently interviewed under oath in the case.

She "admitted in her deposition that JP Morgan was aware by 2006 that Epstein was accused of paying cash to have underage girls and young women brought to his home," according to the filing.

Erdoes was referring to accusations gleaned from news reports, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. New York-based JPMorgan declined to comment on the filing.

Further, JPMorgan compliance staff noted in 2006 that Epstein "routinely" made large cash withdrawals totaling over $750,000 annually, according to the complaint.

