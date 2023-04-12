U.S. imposes fresh sanctions on financial network linked to Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov

Replicas of WWII gun barrels stand on the Red Square for a military parade in Moscow on November 2, 2018.

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration imposed fresh sanctions aimed at the financial network linked to Russian billionaire and business tycoon Alisher Usmanov.

The new sanctions, coordinated with the British government, target 25 people and 29 entities in 20 jurisdictions.

Usmanov, one of Russia's wealthiest billionaires, was designated in March 2022 in the weeks after Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"As the Kremlin seeks ways around the expansive multilateral sanctions and export controls imposed on Russia for its war against Ukraine, the United States and our allies and partners will continue to disrupt evasion schemes that support Putin on the battlefield," said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson.

"Today's action underscores our dedication to implementing the G7 commitment to impose severe costs on third-country actors who support Russia's war," he added.

Last year, German authorities seized the world's largest superyacht following official confirmation that the vessel had links to Usmanov.

The yacht, named Dilbar after Usmanov's mother, extends over 500 feet and is equipped with two helipads and the largest indoor swimming pool ever installed on a private vessel. The Treasury Department estimates that the current value of Usmanov's yacht is approximately $735 million.

Read more: World’s largest yacht, linked to Russian billionaire Usmanov, is seized by Germany

Usmanov and his superyacht entered the crosshairs of the U.S. and its allies following coordinated global sanctions on Russian elites with Kremlin ties.

A $90 million mega-yacht owned by billionaire Viktor Vekselberg was seized in Spain last April with help from U.S. authorities. Vekselberg was born in Ukraine, but founded the massive Russia-based conglomerate Renova Group.

Last March, French authorities seized a massive yacht they say is linked to Igor Sechin, a Russian billionaire who is CEO of state oil company Rosneft. He previously served as Russia's deputy prime minister within President Vladimir Putin's government.

The Lady M, known to be the property of Russian billionaire Alexei Mordashov, was previously seized in Italy.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.