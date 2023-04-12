UBS says it's time to buy this banking giant with very low risk ahead

Goldman Sachs is attractively priced with minimal risk ahead, according to UBS. UBS thinks that heightened levels of uncertainty in the market — particularly surrounding banking stocks — presents a tailwind for the banking giant's trading businesses. Analyst Brennan Hawken upgraded shares to buy from neutral in a Tuesday note. He also increased his price target to $385 from $350. The new target implies upside of 17.6% from Tuesday's close price. "The firm also has an opportunity to accelerate the growth of their [asset and wealth management] platform and their transactional banking business through attractively priced M & A, especially if stress in the banking system presents further inorganic opportunities," said Hawken. The analyst noted that even as revenue in the investment banking sector declined last year, the strength of Goldman Sachs' trading business helped offset that slowdown. Total trading was up 16% in 2022, which Hawken notes was the best among U.S. big banks, while investment banking revenue dropped 48%. UBS also said Goldman's push into expanding its financing business has helped lower its revenue volatility. Meanwhile, UBS view's management's decision to potentially sell or wind down its enterprise partnerships and point-of-sale lending business lines as a promising effort in de-risking the company from loss-producing headwinds. Hawken added that, "As a [Global Systemically Important Bank], the firm is already subject to the highest capital requirements, so while Basel 4 certainly could increase capital requirements, the changes should be less significant than for regional banks." Basel IV refers to a set of proposed banking reforms created after the 2008 financial crisis that were implemented starting Jan. 1. Shares were up 0.5% Wednesday during premarket trading. The stock has lagged the S & P 500 this year, losing 4.6%. Over the past 12 months, though, it's up 2.4%. —CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.