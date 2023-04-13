Key court ruling does not restrict abortion pill access in 17 states, Washington state AG says

Mifepristone (Mifeprex), one of the two drugs used in a medication abortion, is displayed at the Women's Reproductive Clinic, which provides legal medication abortion services, in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, on June 15, 2022.

Abortion pill mifepristone will remain fully available in more than a dozen states with none of the restrictions imposed by a U.S. appeals court this week, the state attorney general who spearheaded a lawsuit to protect the medication said Thursday.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson of Washington said U.S. District Judge Thomas Rice's order that the Food and Drug Administration preserves access to mifepristone in 17 states and the District of Columbia is "crystal clear." The decision by the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday night to impose tougher restrictions on the abortion pill does not apply in these states, Ferguson said.

"No judge in Texas or the 5th Circuit gets to override what a federal judge in Washington state has decided," he told CNBC.

Ferguson's interpretation underscores the messy legal landscape that has emerged following dueling court decisions on the drug's legal status. The U.S. Supreme Court appears poised to decide on the future of mifepristone — and potentially soon.

Rice of the U.S. Eastern District of Washington last Friday barred the FDA from "altering the status quo and rights as it relates to the availability of mifepristone" in the states that sued to protect access to the drug.

His order applies to Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Washington state and the District of Columbia.

Rice's order keeps the FDA's current regulatory framework in place in those states. This includes mail delivery of the abortion pill in those jurisdictions, the ability of retail pharmacies to dispense the medication if they are certified to do so, and the administration of mifepristone up to the 10th week of pregnancy.

"We have a ruling that's crystal clear, and our full expectation is that the FDA will honor it," Ferguson said.