Amazon announced new A.I. tools. This is what it could mean for the stock

Amazon shares contributed to a solid performance by the Nasdaq Composite on Thursday, as the tech-heavy index ended the session about 2% higher. The tech giant was a notable gainer in the index after signaling its entry into the artificial intelligence fray Amazon Web Services announced it would launch Bedrock , a generative AI service that's geared toward developers. CEO Andy Jassy also discussed the news in an interview on CNBC. Amazon shares closed higher by 4.7% on Thursday. The pros, including Jim Cramer , discussed where the stock may be headed next.