Asia markets fall as U.S. inflation report shadowed by Fed expecting a recession

A Star Ferry ship parked in front of the Hong Kong Skyline on October 13, 2022 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Vernon Yuen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Asia-Pacific markets fell on Thursday after minutes from the March Federal Open Market Committee meeting showed that Fed officials see the U.S. economy entering a recession in the wake of the banking crisis.

The meeting summary said: "Given their assessment of the potential economic effects of the recent banking-sector developments, the staff's projection at the time of the March meeting included a mild recession starting later this year, with a recovery over the subsequent two years."

Comments from the Fed erased earlier gains seen on Wall Street after the release of the U.S. consumer price index report that showed inflation cooled in March.

The CPI rose 0.1% for the month against a Dow Jones estimate for 0.2%, and 5% from a year ago versus the estimate of 5.1%. Excluding food and energy, the core CPI rose 0.4% and 5.6% on an annual basis.