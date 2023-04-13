LIVE UPDATES
Asia markets fall as U.S. inflation report shadowed by Fed expecting a recession
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets fell on Thursday after minutes from the March Federal Open Market Committee meeting showed that Fed officials see the U.S. economy entering a recession in the wake of the banking crisis.
The meeting summary said: "Given their assessment of the potential economic effects of the recent banking-sector developments, the staff's projection at the time of the March meeting included a mild recession starting later this year, with a recovery over the subsequent two years."
Comments from the Fed erased earlier gains seen on Wall Street after the release of the U.S. consumer price index report that showed inflation cooled in March.
The CPI rose 0.1% for the month against a Dow Jones estimate for 0.2%, and 5% from a year ago versus the estimate of 5.1%. Excluding food and energy, the core CPI rose 0.4% and 5.6% on an annual basis.
Stocks in South Korea saw the largest fall in early trading, with the Kospi sliding 0.43% and the Kosdaq index down 0.47%.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.1% ahead of its unemployment rate report for March, while Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.3%, with the Topix also shedding 0.23%.
Futures tied to Hong Kong's Hang Seng index pointed to a lower open as investors await China's trade data.
Overnight on Wall Street, stocks ended lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average snapped a four-day win streak, erasing earlier gains following the U.S. inflation report and shed 0.11%. The S&P 500 declined 0.41% and the Nasdaq Composite fell by 0.85%.
Fed's Barkin says there's still 'a ways to go' on inflation
In an interview with CNBC's "Squawk on the Street," Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin said that, while peak inflation may be behind the U.S., "we still have a ways to go."
He pointed to still-elevated inflation in shelter and services. "If you want to get to 2% [inflation], I think we're still a ways from there."
— Fred Imbert
Warren Buffett says he could not run the Federal Reserve as well as Jerome Powell
Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett said he doesn't think he could run the Federal Reserve as well as Jerome Powell. The central bank leader's aggressive rate hiking campaign has attracted criticism from those who say Powell waited too long to target rising inflation.
"You have to act on insufficient information, and you've got an ultimate responsibility to the American public," Buffett told CNBC's Becky Quick Wednesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."
"It doesn't mean you can stop recessions, it doesn't mean that you can turn bad loans into good loans or anything else. But it does mean that you've got to keep the system working. And the system came close to stopping," he added.
He added, "Thank heavens, you know, Jay Powell was there" in March 2020.
— Sarah Min, Alex Harring
Stocks open higher after CPI
Stocks rose at Wednesday's open, as traders digested the latest U.S. consumer price index data.
The Dow gained more than 100 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained 0.5% and 0.8%, respectively.
— Fred Imbert