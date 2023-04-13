Here's what even a 'mild' recession would look like for stocks

The FOMC minutes are usually a snoozefest, but the release of the minutes Wednesday had two important highlights: 1) the Fed's staff believes the banking crisis will precipitate a "mild" recession starting later this year, and 2) the Fed is not anticipating cutting rates later this year. That certainly undermines the Goldilocks stock market we are seeing now. This market is anticipating little or no slowdown in the economy, and you can see it in earnings expectations. S & P 500 2023 earnings: the trough is Q1 Q1: $50.63 (down 5.2%) Q2: $54.13 (down 4.0%) Q3: $56.84 (up 2.6%) Q4: $58.32 (up 10.2%) Source: Refinitiv Add this all up, it comes to about $219, an increase of about 0.9% from 2022. That is hardly an "earnings recession." More accurately: analysts are predicting a mild "earnings recession" for the first half of the year, but then a rebound in the second half. Third and fourth quarter estimates, at $56.84 and $58.32, would both be record quarters. Strategists don't like what the analysts are selling All this makes strategists very nervous. Strategists are different than analysts. Analysts look at individual companies from the bottom up, build their models and make projections of future earnings. Their estimates are aggregated into an overall earnings outlook for the S & P 500 by agencies like FactSet or Refinitiv. Strategists make top down projections on earnings and S & P price levels based on macroeconomic factors. And those macroeconomic factors are making strategists very nervous. Here are the earnings estimates from several well-known Wall Street strategists. Remember, the analyst community is collectively at $219. Strategists: S & P 500 earnings estimates Goldman Sachs (David Kostin) $224 Citigroup (Scott Chronert) $213 Wells Fargo (Chris Harvey) $210 JPMorgan (Dubravko Lakos-Bujas) $205 Bank of America (Savita Subramanian) $200 Barclays (Venu Krishna) $200 RBC Capital (Lori Calvasina) $199 UBS (Keith Parker) $198 Only Kostin at Goldman Sachs, at $224, is above the consensus analyst estimates. Most of the others cluster around $200. Bottom line: strategists think analysts are overestimating earnings by about 10% for 2023. That is a very large divergence. The strategists have good reason to be nervous Strategists are nervous because the market is priced for a perfect landing. It is not even priced for a "mild" recession. The difference between a "mild" recession and a "deep" recession on stocks is enormous: a "typical" recession will produce an earnings decline of 10%-20%, and a multiple compression of 20%-25%. The stock market is nowhere near levels that would reflect those type of declines. Even modest declines of 10% in earnings and a 20% decline in the multiple would produce an S & P 500 in the low 3,000 range, a drop of about 25% from current levels of roughly 4,100. I'll have more to say tomorrow about the relationship between "mild" recessions and stock market declines, but you get the point: it's no wonder the strategists are nervous.