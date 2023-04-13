Investing Club mailbag: How does a new member start investing in the stock market?

The Charitable Trust has numerous individual stock investments. How does a newcomer catch up to the number of shares in any stock? For example, the Trust owns 86 shares of Costco. How does a new member who does not own any Costco shares start buying up the retailer? — Henrick S. First and foremost, new members should not rush into any individual stock when joining the Club. But to ensure diversification and get money to work as soon as possible, our long-standing rule of thumb has been that an investor's first $10,000 should be allocated to an S & P 500 index fund. We advise members to divide up that purchase into four or five buys, either over set intervals or based on market moves lower. In the meantime, new members can begin research on the roughly 30 individual holdings in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust. And here are three recommendations for getting started: Begin with the 1-rated stocks in the portfolio, as these are the names we think offer favorable risk/reward setups at current price levels. Closely follow our daily analysis and commentary, including written stories, the "Morning Meeting" and the "Homestretch." Do your own due diligence by researching the investor relations pages, along with associated earnings reports and presentations, on each company's website. The goal should ultimately be to identify five-to-ten stocks across various sectors, as a greater number would prove difficult to monitor consistently. A good rule of thumb for portfolio 'homework' is one hour per week, per stock, to stay up to date. Once you've identified your targets, it's important to think through what constitutes a so-called full position for you. With the Charitable Trust, a full position is about 5% of the total value of our portfolio — essentially a threshold we try not to exceed to avoid overexposure. But for an individual investor targeting up to 10 stocks, that figure could be as high as 8% or 10%. A personal threshold will largely depend on an investor's willingness — and ability — to take risk. The larger a position, the greater influence it will have on the overall portfolio's performance and volatility. Once you've determined your full position in percentage terms, convert that into dollars. For example, if you have $100,000 to invest and your full position threshold is 8%, then you know that a full position monetarily is $8,000. Similarly to investing in an index fund, we encourage investors to put that cash to work in multiple buys. Timing these purchases is another important consideration. An investor could simply spread them out over time, or base them on price action. If you're more active, monitor the market daily and have the funds, buying based on price action may make more sense. For the Club portfolio, we tend to start with a roughly 1% position and determine follow-up purchases based on the news flow, price action and market setup. We don't base buys on the passing of time, given our more active nature . It's also important to note that we maintain a long-only, equity-only portfolio. Your own full financial picture may include allocations to other asset classes, but that's beyond the scope of the Club. Five steps for Club members to start investing in the stock market : Invest an initial $10,000 (over multiple buys) in an S & P 500 index fund. Begin researching individual Club holdings. Identify five-to-ten targets for investment, ideally in different sectors. Identify your full position. Start putting additional funds to work in individual stocks with multiple purchases. (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

Oscar Wong | Moment | Getty Images