Investing in Space: Intelsat signs up for Northrop Grumman satellite servicing

It may be time to service your satellite.

A division within Northrop Grumman has in recent years become the world leader in extending the life of valuable satellites that are already in orbit. Like any tune-up, it involves a mechanic, but this one's robotic and performing a delicate dance far above Earth.

The company is building further on that business model. But how big is the market for satellite servicing, really, in an age where spacecraft are built and launched more cheaply and frequently than ever before?

I chatted this week with Jean-Luc Froeliger, senior vice president of space systems at Intelsat, whose company announced an order from Northrop Grumman's Space Logistics unit for its latest service technology iteration.

A quick step back: In 2020, Northrop Grumman's robotic spacecraft MEV-1 successfully docked with an old Intelsat satellite and extended its life by five years, marking an industry first. A year later, the companies took that feat a step further, docking MEV-2 with an active Intelsat satellite.