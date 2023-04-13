Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the stock market Thursday

My top 10 things to watch Thursday, April 13 1. Earnings season is here. First will be the banks. Friday: Wells Fargo (WFC). Next week: Morgan Stanley (MS). They will probably have great numbers but offer cautionary guidance. The Dow , the S & P 500 and the Nasdaq are set to open higher on another cooling inflation report. Latest minutes : The Fed thinks the banking crisis will likely tip the economy into a mild recession starting later this year. 2. Delta Air Lines (DAL) shares get a bump higher on sharply better-than-expected forecast for earnings-per-share (EPS) for the second quarter. Demand is NOT waning. Q2 revenue guidance: 15% tp 17% growth. Just reported Q1 saw a wider-than-expected loss and a slight revenue miss, though the month of March a handful of best days ever. 3. American Airlines (AAL) also higher after 9% drop Wednesday on updated Q1 guidance that disappointed. Proves once again that full planes don't translate into full profits. Blame the first five rows where the business travelers used to sit who were insensitive to price. American reports its quarter next week. 4. Club holding Amazon (AMZN): Kuiper satellite seems like an impressive new feature, but most of CEO Andy Jassy's letter to shareholders is about how existing initiatives like One Medical can be built out. It's not what the efficiency experts are looking for. Jassy said he's confident that he can get costs under control. 5. Scott Sheffield, CEO of Club holding Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), sees oil powering to $100 per barrel if hits $90. Right now, the highest since November of 2022, around $83. Didn't sound like he was a seller. As we mentioned earlier this week when Exxon (XOM) talks reports surfaced, PXD shares are still too low anyway. 6. Should Club holding Emerson Electric (EMR) start going up? We're going to see raised numbers from its buy of National Instruments (NATI). Yes, I am upset that they paid a higher price than I thought but that was because of a bidding war with Fortive (FTV). Just the most suboptimal outcome. But numbers might move up and the new company does look less cyclical. 7. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) won a key hearing with a bankruptcy judge that could allow the structure to go through for a proposed $8.9 billion talc settlement. Club holding J & J can handle that price. Not everyone is acceding to the settlement. But if 75% of litigants do, then it will most likely be accepted. The Third Circuit might then have to change its mind and endorse the structure or some structure that doesn't overwhelm the federal court system. 8. LVMH is at an all-time high. That's Chinese buying. That means Estee Lauder (EL) could be having a great quarter. I was very bullish on EL during Wednesday's Homestretch . 9. Wells Fargo raises price target on Club holding Wynn Resorts (WYNN) to $134 per share from $128. Again, that's China. Shows you how powerful Macau is. 10. Shannon Cross, the most popular Apple (AAPL) analyst now with Credit Suisse, says iPhone is resilient and she takes her price target on the Club stock up to $188 per share from $184. (See here for a full list of the stocks from Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

