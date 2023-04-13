Nvidia, Meta and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions

On Thursday's "Ask Halftime," our traders answered questions from CNBC Pro subscribers about stocks and ETFs during this period of heightened market volatility, including whether to buy, sell or hold individual companies. Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners talked about industrials and why there is a lot to like in this sector right now. Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management discussed Nvidia . Bryn owns the stock and suggested investors not add more to their positions right now. Finally, NewEdge Wealth's Rob Sechan shared his outlook on Meta and says the company is doing well and its operating margins are "still great."