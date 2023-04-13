Billionaires are fascinated by solar geoengineering — but climate scientists are far from convinced

The United Nations Environment Program, the world's leading voice on the environment, said in late February that far more research into the risks and benefits of SRM would be required before there can be any consideration for its potential deployment. David Gannon | Afp | Getty Images

What is solar geoengineering?

Solar geoengineering or SRM refers to a speculative set of technologies designed to cool the Earth. Some of the techniques involved, such as spraying sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere, are known to have harmful effects on the environment and human health. Nonetheless, some climate scientists who are concerned that humanity will overshoot its emissions targets say further research into SRM is important to figure out how best to balance these risks against a possibly catastrophic rise in the Earth's temperature.

It is not mitigation. It is a very speculative set of proposed technological interventions into the atmosphere. Lili Fuhr Deputy director of the Center for International Environmental Law

The United Nations Environment Program, the world's leading voice on the environment, said in late February that far more research into the risks and benefits of SRM would be required before there can be any consideration for its potential deployment. UNEP confirmed SRM is not yet ready for large-scale deployment and highlighted there is no substitute for an urgent and massive reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, "which must remain the global priority." To be sure, researchers calling for the rigorous study of SRM are not endorsing solar geoengineering as a climate solution. Arguments against pursuing further research into SRM have previously been outlined in a 2022 paper, however, which concludes that "solar geoengineering at planetary scale is not governable in a globally inclusive and just manner within the current international political system."

The paper advocates for an International Non-Use Agreement on Solar Geoengineering, a call that has since received the backing of hundreds of climate scientists. Lili Fuhr, deputy director of the Center for International Environmental Law, described solar radiation management or solar geoengineering as "the ultimate false solution." "It is not mitigation," Fuhr said during a media briefing earlier this month. "It is a very speculative set of proposed technological interventions into the atmosphere." Fuhr highlighted that the U.N.'s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change had assessed the controversial technology but ultimately decided not to include it in the summary for policymakers in its latest report. Instead, the world's top climate scientists concluded "that we know way too little about it [and] it comes with novel risks and harms for ecosystems and people," she added. "I think the word geoengineering only appears about two times in the Working Group III report and it is only to say that we don't use the term geoengineering," IPCC Working Group III co-chair Jim Skea said during the same briefing. "Many of our authors couldn't bear to use the words solar radiation management and insisted on calling it solar radiation modification because of their distaste for it," Skea said.