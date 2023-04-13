LIVE UPDATES
Stock futures are down slightly as investors ready for corporate earnings season: Live updates
Stock futures are slightly lower as investors looked to the start of corporate earnings season while considering what the latest inflation data implies about the economy.
Futures tied to the Dow Industrial Average lost 42 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures were slightly below the flatline, while Nasdaq-100 futures shed 0.1%.
The moves follow a winning day on Wall Street as investors cheered the latest data showing the pace of inflation was slowing. The Nasdaq Composite ended up nearly 2%, while the S&P 500 and Dow finished 1.3% and 1.1% higher, respectively.
The March producer price index, a measure of prices paid by companies, declined 0.5% from the prior month, even as economists polled by Dow Jones expected prices to stay the same. Excluding food and energy, the index shed 0.1% from the prior month, while economists estimated a 0.2% month-to-month increase.
The PPI, which is considered a leading indicator of consumer inflation, bolstered a trend of easing inflation seen in the March consumer price index report released Wednesday. Consumer prices grew 5% on an annual basis, which was the smallest year-over-year increase in nearly two years.
The data points bolstered those hoping the Fed is seeing inflation fall enough to end its interest rate hike campaign in the near future, said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.
"The movement in the market today clearly is reflecting the continued decline in inflationary pressures — and the belief, therefore, that the Fed will more likely stop with one more rate increase rather than two," Stovall said. "Investors are becoming optimistic that times will improve."
Investors will watch for big-bank earnings Friday, with JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citi set to report before the bell. They will also watch for data on retail sales, import prices and the industrial sector for more insights into the state of the economy.
Lucid shares fall on underwhelming production and delivery data
Lucid electric vehicle maker Lucid slid more than 5% in extended trading after reporting fewer of its Air sedans to customers than it produced.
The company produced 2,314 of its Air sedans in the first quarter, while delivering 1,406 Airs to customers during the same period. The mismatch between production and deliveries can be taken as a sign that demand was weaker than anticipated in the quarter.
And That delivery figure underwhelmed Wall Street. Analysts polled by FactSet expected the company would deliver about 2,000 Airs in the quarter.
— John Rosevear, Alex Harring
Indexes on pace to post winning weeks
With just Friday's session left in the trading week, the three major indexes were are slated to end up.
As of Thursday's close, the Dow led the way with a week-to-date advance of 1.6%. The S&P 500 was poised for a 1% gain for the week, while the Nasdaq Composite was on track to add 0.7%.
— Alex Harring
Hartford Financial tumbles 3% after issuing weak earnings guidance
Hartford Financial dropped more than 3% in after-hour trading after the company warned its first-quarter earnings could be worse than anticipated.
The insurance company issued preliminary guidance of $1.68 in adjusted earnings per share for the quarter, below the $1.99 consensus estimate of analysts polled by FactSet.
Catastrophic losses from winter storms and recent tornado, wind and hail events across the country are among the driving forces for the performance in the quarter, the company said in a release. The catastrophic losses totaled $185 million before tax in the first quarter.
— Alex Harring, Robert Hum
Wells Fargo dips in extended trading as investors look to Friday's bank earnings
Wells Fargo slipped 1% in extended trading as investors readied for a batch of earnings reports from major banks.
The bank is set to report earnings before the bell Friday along with JPMorgan and Citi. JPMorgan was down 0.2% after hours, while Citi was up 0.2%.
— Alex Harring
Options point to bullish positioning into earnings, RBC's derivatives strategist says
RBC Capital's equity derivatives strategist Amy Wu Silverman said options positioning suggests that investors are more bullish than bearish on financials headed into their earnings.
Options on the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF as well as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund are leaning towards the call side right now, Wu said. Call options bet on underlying securities to rise in prices.
"Short term, I do see these opportunities. For instance, let's say financials," Wu said on CNBC's "Closing Bell Overtime". "Those option prices are relatively inexpensive for an earning season, especially one that's this critical, and so short term, you can still own some calls."
— Yun Li
Stock futures trade lower
The three major future indexes were slightly down as extended trading kicked off.
Futures tied to the Dow and Nasdaq 100 were each 0.2% lower. S&P 500 futures, meanwhile, shed 0.1%.
— Alex Harring