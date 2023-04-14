Earnings declines usually precede recessions, but bulls say the profit apocalypse hasn't happened

The Fed's staff believes the banking crisis will precipitate a "mild" recession starting later this year. What happens to stocks in a recession, even a "mild" one? The National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) is the arbiter of recessions. The NBER defines a recession as a significant decline in economic activity that is spread across the economy and lasts more than a few months. That's a pretty nebulous definition. Here's one thing for sure: historically, recessions produce notable declines in corporate earnings and price-to-earnings multiples on stocks. How much of a decline? As a rule of thumb, earnings would typically contract 10%-20%, and multiples shrink by anywhere from 20%-25%. And it could be much worse. A more granular analysis was done recently by the Putnam Capital Market Strategies team. They examined the 10 recessions (as defined by the NBER) that occurred from 1955 to 2020 and what happened to the S & P 500 in those time periods. It was pretty close to what might be expected: Stocks and recession (10 recessions, 1955-2020) Avg. earnings decline: 16.4% Avg P/E compression: 26.0% Avg. decline in S & P 500: 31.5% Source: Putnam One thing's for sure: if there is a recession, it is not yet showing up in earnings. Any "earnings recession" is expected to be very shallow. Earnings are expected to be up about 1% this year, with Q1 and Q2 expected to be down, but Q3 and Q4 forecast to see significant rebounds and post record dollar earnings. That is hardly recessionary activity. The market seems positioned for little if any economic decline. To get a sense of how optimistic the market is, let's take a simple case using Putnam's estimates. Let's be optimistic and assume that earnings decline 10% in 2022. Let's continue being optimistic and assume that the P/E ratio declines by 20%. Here's what happens. Current earnings est.: $220 10% decline: $198 Current forward P/E ratio: 18.6 20% decline in P/E: 14.9 Do the math: $198 x 14.9 = 2,946 for the S & P 500. The S & P currently is at roughly 4,100, so we are talking about a roughly 25% decline in the S & P 500 from current levels. And that is making optimistic assumptions! It could be far worse. During the 2007-2009 Great Recession, earnings dropped 50%, Putnam noted. Did the bear market already happen? The bulls do have one thing going for them: if a recession is usually preceded by a bear market, the bear market may already have happened. If we use the generally accepted definition of a bear market (a 20% decline in the S & P 500 from peak to trough), then bear markets occurred in 7 of the 10 recessions, Putnam noted. From the January 2022 peak to the October bottom, the S & P 500 declined roughly 25%, about inline with the historic declines during a bear market. Same with the P/E ratio. In 2022, the trailing P/E ratio for the S & P 500 index went from a high of 24.7 on Dec. 31, 2021 to a low of 17.3 on Sept. 30, 2022, according to Putnam. That was a decline of 30.0%, again roughly in line with historic norms. What's missing from all this is the recession. It hasn't materialized. If the bulls are right, and there is indeed a "soft landing," the earnings apocalypse the bears have been waiting for may not materialize.