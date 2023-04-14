ECB must 'carry on and act consistently' with interest rate hikes, policymaker says

The European Central Bank must "carry on and act consistently" with interest rate hikes as it continues its efforts to tackle high inflation, policymaker Olli Rehn said Friday.

Rehn, who is a member of the ECB's Governing Council and governor of the Bank of Finland, said that the central bank's next rate decision will be "data dependent," particularly as it pertains to stubbornly high core inflation.

Euro zone core inflation — which excludes volatile energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices — reached an all-time record of 5.7% in March, up from 5.6% in February. Headline inflation, meanwhile, fell significantly to an annual rate of 6.9% last month.

"Inflation is still by far too high, and especially I'm concerned about core inflation, underlying inflation," Rehn told CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche at the International Monetary Fund's spring meeting in Washington, D.C.

The ECB has raised interest rates by 50 basis points at its last six consecutive policy meetings. However, Rehn said the moves have yet to have a significant impact.