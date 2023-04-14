Fed Chair Powell meets Chinese counterpart Yi Gang

BEIJING — The heads of the U.S. and Chinese central banks met in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, the People's Bank of China said in a statement Friday.

PBoC Governor Yi Gang and U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell "exchanged views" on China-U.S. economic and financial trends, the statement said, according to a CNBC translation.

The meeting of the Fed and PBoC heads comes as political tensions between the world's two largest economies have escalated and limited high-level interactions. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said this week that she still hoped to visit China, without specifying when.

Yi was attending the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in D.C., the PBoC statement said. It did not include any photos.

The U.S. Federal Reserve and IMF did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment outside of local business hours.